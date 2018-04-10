Watch: Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Data Collection To Congress

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying at a joint hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee on Tuesday over data-sharing abuses sparked by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Watch War Room Live:


