Watch: Zuckerberg Defends Facebook Data Collection To Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying at a joint hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee and Commerce Committee on Tuesday over data-sharing abuses sparked by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Watch War Room Live:
Watch Live: #Zuckerberg Testifies Before Joint Committee 🌐
📺Tune in M-F 3pm-6pm central at: https://t.co/0hkrKHwUO3 <<#WarRoom #infowars #USA #1A #TuesdayThoughts🇺🇸#Facebook #RogerStone #AlexJones
Backup Video: https://t.co/YfBHs8TW2whttps://t.co/Sv8PDL8pbk
— War Room (@WarRoomShow) April 10, 2018