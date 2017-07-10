Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg gives an astonishingly candid interview to CNN Tech revealing the true scope of his operation, in this hilarious mock up for the Infowars CNN Great Meme War contest.

***

Watch the latest collection of memes from Infowars’ “Great CNN Meme War” contest!

To enter for your chance to win $20,000, send your submissions, complete with “infowars.com” on all content, to cnn@infowars.com.

Full contest rules available in the video below:

Infowars Launches 20K Meme Wars Contest



Devastating: Trump Responds To The Great CNN Meme War!



The Great CNN Meme War Has Begun! Best Of CNN Dank Memes Vol 1



TRUMP VS CNN Arcade Game



CNN Gets Pummeled: Great CNN Meme War Entries Vol 3

