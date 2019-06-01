BREAKING: Trump To Declare National Emergency From The Oval Office Tomorrow Night 9 PM Eastern

14‚481 views
Alex Jones breaks the news that President Trump will declare a National Emergency from the White House's Oval Office Tuesday, January 8th at 9PM to ensure his wall is funded / built and America's safety is secured at the U.S. southern border.
