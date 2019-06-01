Young Turks Caught Deleting Videos Where They Frame White Men For Child’s Murder

3‚789 views
The Young Turks created multiple videos about an accused white suspect fatally shooting a young black girl in Houston Texas. When it was proven the shooters were black, the Young Turks deleted their own videos. Alex exposes the hypocrisy of leftists that seek only to demonize white people and divide America.
