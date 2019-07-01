No Rate Hikes Now Or Later This Year

3‚966 views
The Federal Reserve already raised interest rates in December of 2018 sending shockwaves throughout the globe. Gerald Celente joins Alex and hosts to break down economic futures now that President Trump has made clear he is determined to get the economy back on track despite the Fed's interference.
