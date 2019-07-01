Massive Demonization Campaign Of Yellow Vests In UK

1‚215 views
The yellow vest movement has come to symbolize anti-globalist resistance. Anna Soubry was heckled by a few people wearing yellow vests and now the UK media is calling for the arrest of those hecklers. Paul Joseph Watson exposes the hypocrisy of those that claim heckling politicians is a "hate crime".
