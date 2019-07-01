AfD Under Siege As German ANTIFA Terrorists Brutally Attack Chairman

915 views
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how left-wing terrorists attempted to kill the Bremen chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in a vicious attack that left the politician fighting for his life.
