Huffington Post Wants To Teach Your Child How To Masturbate

4‚914 views
The left's sexualization of children is out of control as proven by a new article by Huffington Post designed encourage parents to teach children how to masturbate. Owen Shroyer explains this actually promotes pedophilia and harms the minds of the young.
Related Videos
Full Show - Left Pushes For Civil War As Trump Prepares Declaration Of Emergency At Southern Border - 01/10/2019
Propping Up Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The Liberal False Fact-Checking Of The Border Wall
Left-Wing Couple Visits Dangerous Country, Disappears
Yellow Vest Movement Explodes Across Europe
Jim Acosta Proves Trump Right With Border Wall Viral Video
Is The Left So Filled With Hate They’ll Keep America Divided?
The American Left Is Pushing For Violent Civil War… And Might Get It
Anti-Trumper In Seattle Caught Doctoring Live Trump Speech
Comments