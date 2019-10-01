EXCLUSIVE: Microsoft, Google, And Apple To Implement Live Device Access Within 3 Months

2‚862 views
Alex Jones breaks the news that, within 3 months, Microsoft, Google, and Apple will complete the implementation of a monitoring system that gives them live-time access to any of your devices for the purpose of censoring material and thereby altering the behavior of their own product users.
Related Videos
DEVICE CONTROL: The Next Step In A Global Authoritarian Takeover Of The Internet
Full Show - Left Pushes For Civil War As Trump Prepares Declaration Of Emergency At Southern Border - 01/10/2019
Propping Up Ruth Bader Ginsburg
The Liberal False Fact-Checking Of The Border Wall
Left-Wing Couple Visits Dangerous Country, Disappears
Huffington Post Wants To Teach Your Child How To Masturbate
Yellow Vest Movement Explodes Across Europe
Jim Acosta Proves Trump Right With Border Wall Viral Video
Is The Left So Filled With Hate They’ll Keep America Divided?
Comments