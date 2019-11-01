VIDEO: Mass Anti-Masculine Brainwashing Pushed By P&G's Gillette

2‚706 views
Alex Jones presents and analyzes the blatant globalist propaganda force fed by P&G in their new Gillette television advertisement that is targeted at promoting the purge of "toxic masculinity" from our American society, a concept invented and perpetuated by globalist social engineers.
