Jesse Lee Peterson Defends Rep. Steve King Against "The Children Of The Lie"
Copy Link Download
543 views
Jesse Lee Peterson joins the program to speak on the current situation with Rep. Steve King and to give his thoughts on the topic.

Comments


Related Videos
Watch Jake and Harrison Roast The World's Weakest Man - WaPo Reporter Manuel Roig-Franzia
Here Is The REAL Reason Liberals Hate Christianity But Love Islam
Leftists Bash Karen Pence's Christianity In The Name Of Religious Freedom
Infowars Is A Battleship Under Fire From The NWO Armada
Rudyard Kipling's "If" Describes What Leftists REALLY Hate About Men
Anonymous Op-Ed From "Senior Trump Official": Shutdown Is A Plan To Expose "Resistance Leaders" In Gov't
Full Show- Roku Gives In To Leftist Mob, Removes Infowars Channel
Roku Bans Infowars - What Happens Next?
Watch The Daily Show's Trevor Noah Try To Grapple With The Fact That Liberal Politicians Say Nothing But Empty Platitudes