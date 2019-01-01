Roger Stone Explains His Beef With Jerome Corsi and Larry Klayman

462 views
Roger Stone calls out Jerome Corsi for lying about fabricating a cover story together to hide foreknowledge of Wikileaks publishing of the Podesta emails. Roger Stone is noted as reason number 7 Trump colluded with russia in this recent dropping: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2018/12/04/ways-russian-collusion-might-have-occurred/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.399e98faf8ba https://www.politico.com/story/2018/11/26/mueller-corsi-podesta-hack-1015020 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/jerome-corsi-says-roger-stone-suggested-he-contact-wikileaks-about-the-john-podesta-emails https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/10/us/politics/john-tony-podesta-mueller-russia-investigation.html https://www.wsj.com/articles/jerome-corsi-says-roger-stone-sought-to-cover-up-podesta-tweet-1543363107
