Deranged Liberal Rockstar Targets High School Trump Supporter At Rock Show

An unimportant metal singer publicly bullies a high school kid in a crowd of people for wearing a Trump shirt. Then, he cowers in fear when people called him out for being an immature bully. Jacob Engels and Degan Palmer join the show to discuss. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/lead-singer-of-metalcore-band-amity-affliction-screams-at-young-teen-concertgoer-in-trump-shirt-then-berates-him-on-social-media-after-concert-video/
