Government Workers Affected By Shutdown Voice Their Support For Trump

A NASA contractor who is pro shut down in southern California, details what he thinks Trump should do next. A bus full of democrats circles DC after Trump cancels their international flight. Why would Nancy Pelosi shut down the SOTU for security reasons, but ignore the security concerns of the U.S. border? A government contractor who lost his job and will not get back pay, called in to voice his support for Trump’s pursuit of border security.
