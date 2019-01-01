Open Borders And Socialism Made Sweden The Rape Capital Of The World

657 views
An increase in rape of 44% in sweden in the last 10 years is a catastrophic number to say the least. Mostly children age 0-17. Punishment for these crimes has resulted in sentences of community service. Why is this not covered with more diligence? https://europe.infowars.com/sweden-afghan-granted-asylum-to-escape-rape-threat-rapes-15-year-old-girl/ https://www.infowars.com/sweden-sex-assaults-surge-since-migrant-crisis/ https://europe.infowars.com/multiple-gang-rapes-of-young-girls-in-sweden/ https://europe.infowars.com/libyan-migrant-arrested-in-rape-of-10-year-old-in-malmo-sweden/ https://www.infowars.com/sweden-study-finds-58-of-all-rapists-were-born-in-a-foreign-country/ https://europe.infowars.com/sweden-afghan-granted-asylum-to-escape-rape-threat-rapes-15-year-old-girl/ https://www.infowars.com/sweden-girl-has-pants-pulled-down-threatened-with-rape-for-not-looking-muslim-enough/ https://www.infowars.com/sweden-four-african-migrants-gang-rape-disabled-woman/
Related Videos
Nathan Phillips And Covington High School Story A Proven Media Hoax
Comparing The Covington Catholic Coverage To The Women's March Protests
Has Donald Trump Sown The Seeds Of Destruction With His AG Nominee?
Say Anything You Want About Donald Trump, He Is Perfect Compared To Hillary Clinton
Why The Fight Over Internet Censorship Is Key To Success
The Anti-Trump Anti-American Movement Is Emotional, Not Political
TITLE: The Covington Catholic Harrassment Hoax Should Destroy Mainstream Media
Transnational Elites Use False “Civil Rights” Movements To Advance Satanic Agenda - War Room Full Show
Babies Are Sacrificed Daily Upon The Altar Of Satan
Comments