Has Donald Trump Sown The Seeds Of Destruction With His AG Nominee?

Roger Stone claims the seeds for President Trumps destruction have been planted in the nomination of William Barr. The Clinton family legacy has been built on lies, corruption and cover-ups of the worst of crimes punishable by law. https://www.infowars.com/ag-nominee-promises-to-look-into-whether-a-counter-intelligence-probe-was-improperly-opened-against-trump/ https://www.infowars.com/trump-picks-william-barr-as-next-attorney-general/ https://www.infowars.com/rand-paul-warns-attorney-general-nominees-views-are-very-very-troubling/
