The Buzzfeed Hoax Demonstrates The Hypocrisy Of The Mainstream Media

132 views
The anti-trump agenda behind mainstream media coverage these days has no intention of hiding. Instead of recating their coverage and sticking to the truth, media outlets are doubling down and demanding the public's respect while actively betyraying it. https://www.infowars.com/media-heartbroken-after-learning-truth-about-false-buzzfeed-report/ https://www.infowars.com/verified-leftist-calls-for-maga-kids-to-be-fired-on-school-burned-down/ https://www.infowars.com/media-hoax-msm-falsely-claims-catholic-students-harassed-native-american/
Related Videos
Twitter Bans Alex Jones But Allowed Thousands Of Radical Leftists To Target Children For Harassment - War Room Full Show
Owen Shroyer To Press Charges Against Women's March Protester That Sexually Assaulted Him
Accordian to Mainstream Media, Black People Are Wearing KKK Hoods
Why Donald Trump Will Stick To His Guns On The Government Shutdown
Senator Graham Signals His Intention To Investigate Obama / Clinton Scandals
Why Internet Censorship Of Conservatives Is The Most Important Issue In America
Big Pharmaceutical Companies Look To Subvert Stem Cell Technology
Why Are Liberals Allowed To Bully And Harass Teens On Twitter?
Nathan Phillips And Covington High School Story A Proven Media Hoax
Comments