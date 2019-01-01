Why Donald Trump Will Stick To His Guns On The Government Shutdown

1‚050 views
The Republican party is the only side calling for and surrendering their paycheck due to the government shutdown. The only side making concessions to reach an end to the shutdown. The Democrats will end up owning this shutdown as their failure due to their negligence of the will of the people.
