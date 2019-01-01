Somalis Demand Sharia Law For School Lunches

9‚471 views
Alex Jones presents a local U.S. news report where practicing Muslims were given a platform to advocate for the replacement of free school lunches with free, Sharia Law compliant, school lunches, illustrating the dependency migrants from the war torn middle east have on U.S. welfare programs.
Related Videos
See The Video Google Banned Discussing DMT, Joe Rogan, And Children
Couple Hit By Illegal Alien Face Bankruptcy
VIDEO: Covington School Lawyer Prepares Lawsuits Against MSM Liars
HAUNTED: Dems Run From Clinton And Obama Crimes
Why Internet Censorship Couldn’t Stop The Truth About Covington High
American Boys Should Aspire To Be Like Covington Catholic Students
Patriots Support Trump By Telling Him To Do His Job
Democrats Using Shutdown To Kill U.S. Economy
Trump! Exercise Your Power! Declare The Emergency! End The Shutdown!
Full Show - TIPPING POINT! World Awakens To MSM Deception – 01/22/2019
Comments