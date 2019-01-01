360 views
Microsoft partner and browser plug-in provider NewsGuard lists news publications as credible even though they have had multiple corrections, misleading, and even false stories, which calls into question NewsGuard’s ability to identify reputable news sources.
Related Videos
Full Show- World War 3 Imminent: Venezuela Collapse, Iran/Israel Conflict, American Societal Upheaval Threatens to Spiral Out Of Control
Stopping DNA Manipulation Relies On The Pro-Life Argument That Says Life Is Sacred
Revealed: Occult Underpinnings Of The Industrialized Human Sacrifice Known As Abortion
Late-Term Abortion Is A Scam To Let Vampiric Billionaires Harvest Fresh Blood
NY State Legalizes Abortion Up Until Birth During National Holiday Celebrating Life
Leftism Is The New Puritanism - A Religion Of Death
Gerald Celente On Venezuela: "This Will Be Regional War Like The World Has Never Seen!"
Iran And Israel On Verge Of All-Out War: How We Got Here And What Is Next
URGENT! Protest At Texas Capitol To Stop Leftist Destruction Of History
Comments