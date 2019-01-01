This One Base In Syria Is Preventing Trump's Withdrawal

252 views
Despite President Donald Trump’s December pledge to withdraw all U.S. forces from Syria, the U.S. government is considering a plan to keep some troops in a remote U.S. base in southeastern Syria to counter Iranian activity.
Related Videos
Full Show- The Information War Reaches Final Stage As Thought Control Is Rolled Out!
Prof. Hamamoto Reveals The Occult Underpinnings Of Modern Liberalism
YouTube De-Lists ALL "Conspiracy" Videos, Effectively Silences All Non-MSM Sources
UK Man Questioned By Police, Placed On "Hate" List For Twitter "Like"
The Power of Knowledge And The Global Awakening
Exclusive First Statement From Roger Stone After His Arrest
Breaking: Roger Stone Confidant Exposes Insanity Of FBI Raid And Indictment
Full Show- World War 3 Imminent: Venezuela Collapse, Iran/Israel Conflict, American Societal Upheaval Threatens to Spiral Out Of Control
Stopping DNA Manipulation Relies On The Pro-Life Argument That Says Life Is Sacred
Comments