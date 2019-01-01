Alex Jones Announces Plan To Get Back To Infowars’ Original Mission
Copy Link Download
8‚151 views
Globalism is losing popularity around the world and liberty is on the rise. Alex explains the important role patriots continue to play in the new American renaissance.

Comments


Related Videos
Roger Stone Gives Exclusive Statement After Arraignment
Full Show – Foreign Troops Attack French Citizens In Paris / Fox News Calls For Anti-Vaxxers’ Arrests – 01/28/2019
SHOCK VIDEO: Bill Maher Openly Endorses Pedophilia As “Love”
VIDEO: Foreign Troops “European Gendarmerie Force” Brutalize French Citizens
Growing Passed The Darkness In A World Of Deceit & Debauchery
BREAKING: Newsguard Breaks Record For Publishing Fake News
The New York City Abortion Law: Meet The New Sanctioned Face Of Evil
How Do You Say ‘Soy Boy’ In Code?
Robert Mueller Was Paid $3.6 Million From Democratic Law Firm After Uranium One