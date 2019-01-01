Has President Trump’s Base Abandoned Him?

498 views
Owen Shroyer opens the phones to callers and some seems to have taken issue with President as of late. The question now remains, will Trump's baseline support wane with the inaction he is showing in multiple facets ranging from Roger Stone, the shutdown, the Mueller investigation, and even Hillary's criminality? We discuss that and more in this segment of the War Room.
