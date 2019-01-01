Terrifying Video Shows the Horrors Of Vaccines

1‚863 views
Rob Dew begins our show today with a harrowing video of a child physically and mentally affected by a recent treatment of vaccines. As the MSM covers the state of emergency in Washington regarding the need to vaccinate due to the recent Measles outbreak, Rob reminds us the true story of the actual damaging factor kids face that is being covered up.
