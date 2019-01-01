How Mainstream Media Decides What Makes The News And What Doesn’t

321 views
Citizens more than ever have to be diligent in seeking out their own sources of information and comparing it to their competition to get the full picture of what is truth and what is propaganda meant to manipulate the masses.
Related Videos
Caught On Camera: Demonic Abortion Doctor Who Lost His License For This Outburst - War Room Full Show
Roger Stone: Mueller Is Trying To Give Me A Death Sentence
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez' Minimum Wage Law Drives People Out Of Jobs
New Viral Image Appears To Be Ruth Bader Ginsberg In A Coma
In Heartfelt Remarks, Roger Stone Thanks Infowars
Exhausted But Unbroken, Roger Stone Reports On His Arraignment
Roger Stone Denies Hacking Jeff Bezos' Cell Phone
Is Trump's Base Splitting Over Lack Of Action At The Southern Border?
Tomorrow's News Today! Infowars Told You About Spy Tech Years Ago
Comments