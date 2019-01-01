Cultural Terrorists Are Quietly Destroying History - Here's How To Fight Back

0 views
The left and its Orwellian scourge of erasing American history crept into the Texas State Capitol. Dallas Representative Eric Johnson was triggered by a plaque commemorating the Children of The Confederacy. So the ironically named State Preservation Board led by Governor Abbot and Lieutenant Governor Patrick unanimously voted to take it down, with zero feedback from the public.
