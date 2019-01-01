New York Wants To Kill Humans At 6 Months, Virginia Says Hold My Beer

897 views
The ease with which we are allowed to dehumanize and destroy a human life is celebrated as a progressive achievement. Monstrous acts of depravity have become the rallying cry of the worst of humanity. Dragging with them those poor souls propagandized by lies into backing their attempt to plunge humanity into one of the worst genocidal eras we have ever achieved. https://www.infowars.com/sick-virginia-dems-introduce-bill-to-allow-abortion-right-before-woman-is-giving-birth/ https://www.infowars.com/infanticide-virginia-dem-proposes-bill-to-allow-abortion-during-delivery/ https://www.infowars.com/the-truth-about-9-month-abortion-law-in-new-york/
Related Videos
Woman Who Assaulted Infowars Reporter Arrested!
Laura Loomer Gets Arrested At Gavin Newsom's Mansion
SHOCKING: Mayor Willie Brown Admits He Had An Extramarital Affair With Kamala Harris
Hundreds Arrested In Massive Child Sex Trafficking Ring In California
Is Cardi B The Ultimate Symbol Of Female Empowerment?
Roger Stone Scoops And Triggers The Daily Beast
Owen Shroyer Responds To Arrest Of Women's March Protester Who Assaulted Him
The Left Wants To Assault Reporters And Kill Children
Covington Catholic Lawyer Unleashes On Deep State!
What The Fake Assasination Attempts Against Donald Trump Are All About
Comments