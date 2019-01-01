SHOCKING: Mayor Willie Brown Admits He Had An Extramarital Affair With Kamala Harris

1‚485 views
Owen Shroyer exposes the "frontrunner" for Democrat nominee for President. Learn how she empowered herself to rise to the tip of the pile. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/01/confirmed-kamala-harris-launched-her-political-career-in-bedroom-as-mistress-of-married-mayor-willie-brown/ https://www.infowars.com/top-2020-dem-candidate-kamala-harris-rejected-on-twitter/ https://www.infowars.com/is-she-the-next-obama-why-is-the-mainstream-media-working-so-hard-to-promote-kamala-harris/
