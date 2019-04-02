CONFIRMED! Islamic Invasion Of Europe Has Triggered Unstoppable Revolution

10‚263 views
Dan Lyman, Infowars' European correspondent, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to breakdown how the globalist elites' Islamic immigration invasion program has triggered an unstoppable revolution that seeks to replace European Globalism with secured, national sovereignty that populism promises.
