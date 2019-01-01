Conservative Kathy Zhu Harrassed For Joining A Sorrority

276 views
Kathy Zhu faced backlash from her sorrority for being an open conservative, and has decided to fight back against the political bigotry by starting her own organization. http://twitter.com/politicalkathy https://www.infowars.com/instagram-removes-photo-of-maga-hat-for-violating-community-guidelines/
Related Videos
Exclusive! Proof CNN Got Leak Of FBI Raid On Roger Stone - War Room Full Show
Did Tom Brady Troll The World With Super Bowl Play?
Why Kaitlin Bennett Annoys Conservatives
Kirsten Gillibrand Attempts To Attack The NRA And Fails
The Dems Running In 2020 Are A Sorry Lot
Roger Stone Reveals Proof The FBI Leaked To CNN
Homeless Americans Are Dying While Non-Citizens Get A Free Ride
2019 Super Bowl Ads Reviewed, 0 Toxic Masculinity Found
CNN Was Tipped Off By FBI Raid On Roger Stone Raid - War Room Full Show
Comments