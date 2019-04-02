Chinese Government Is Beta Test For Globalism
Copy Link Download
852 views
China is being used by the globalists to beta test tyranny and authoritarian policies like censorship and population control. Alex exposes the left’s obsession with domination over those they disagree with.

Comments


Related Videos
Radical Feminists And Conservatives Unite Against Trans Agenda
Maxine Waters Declares Trump Unworthy To Deliver SOTU
Layoffs Forced On MSM As Deep State Fake News Funding Expires
VIDEO: Rand Paul Rallies Against Endless Wars, Kudos For Trump Troop Withdrawal
David Knight Returns!
Full Show – Joe Rogan Caught In Insider Trading Scandal + Gavin McInnes Files Suit – 02/04/2019
BREAKING: Muslim Sharia Police Patrol New York City
CONFIRMED! Islamic Invasion Of Europe Has Triggered Unstoppable Revolution
Northam Scandal Exposes Baby Organ Sales