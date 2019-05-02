Gavin McInnes Talks About The Left’s War On Humor

1‚899 views
The public is beginning to awaken to the manipulation of Big Tech with YouTube even announcing they will get rid of the "like/dislike" button. Gavin McInnes joins Alex to discuss how liberals can't take a joke so now they seek to ban them.
Related Videos
Alex Jones Responds To President Trump's State Of The Union Address
Infowars Doubles Down On War With The Rogan Experience
Full Show – Joe Rogan Swears Allegiance To George Soros As Trump Prepares For SOTU – 02/05/2019
YouTube Says Thumbs Down Button Is Hate Speech
Alex Jones Declares War Against Joe Rogan
Pickled Fraud, Martin Amis, Calls For An End To Free Speech
President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address
Radical Feminists Attack Tranny Takeover
VIDEO: Maxine Waters Boycotts SOTU
Comments