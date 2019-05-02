Pickled Fraud, Martin Amis, Calls For An End To Free Speech

2‚265 views
Alex Jones presents video footage from one of Big Think's propaganda pieces featuring British author, and pompous ass, Martin Amis where he makes false claims about Alex Jones while simultaneously calling for his removal from the internet as well as any part of the current political landscape.
