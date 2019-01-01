Karl Marx's London Grave Attacked With Hammer

Related Videos
Full Show- Trump Hammers Socialists In SOTU, America Founded On Freedom
Donald Trump Destroys Dems Over Border Wall During SOTU
Donald Trump Calls On Congress To Ban Late Term Abortions
California Dems Are Killing Legal Weed
Full Show: David Knight Returns! Democrats Continue To Block Wall As SOTU Looms
Dems Block Wall As Migrants Continue To Steal Jobs And Bring Violence To America
5G & Vaccines: How The Elite Us Technology To Control And Destroy
Abortion Is Fueled By A Demonic Hatred For Life
One Month Later: David Knight Is Back
Comments