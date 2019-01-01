VIDEO: Democrats Denounce Trump’s Attack On Post Birth Abortion

11‚481 views
Alex Jones breaks down how, during President Trump's State of the Union address, Democrats revealed their ties to organized crime by not applauding for obvious victories for the current administration, especially the bankrupting of criminal drug cartels which Democrats refused to clap for.
Comments