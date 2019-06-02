Press Reports On Joe Rogan / Jack Dorsey Bitcoin Insider Trading Scandal

6‚699 views
Alex Jones was offered millions of dollars to promote bitcoin, but he followed his gut and refused the offer. Mike Adams joins Alex to reveal how Joe Rogan is being protected from prosecution for FCC violations, because he's a globalist insider.
Related Videos
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Leaked Post-Birth Abortion Footage
Watch A Mother Schedule Her Baby's Post-Birth Abortion
Why Does Joe Rogan Defend George Soros?
NY Law Allows Babies To Be Tortured And Killed Post-Birth
Trump's Blind Spot: Big Tech's Censorship Of Conservative Americans
Full Show – The Full Show To End Full Shows – 02/06/2019
Alex Jones Interviews Joe Rogan Live On Air
Trump Declares War On Satanism In Powerful Speech
Callers Dream Of Nancy Pelosi’s Dentures Flying Out Of Her Mouth
VIDEO: Watch Trump Confront Bernie Sanders Over Socialism’s Failure
Comments