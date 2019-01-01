Trump's Blind Spot: Big Tech's Censorship Of Conservative Americans

963 views
Although he continues to vigorously support Donald Trump, Alex Jones lays out one of the major blind spots that the President doesn't see and how it could potentially cost him his second term re-election.
Related Videos
New Law Would Make Gun Owners Give Up Social Media History To Buy A Gun
Americans Announce National Day Of Mourning For Post-Birth Abortion Victims
Stone Cold Deep State Terrorism
Twitter Bans Reporter For Criticizing Venezuelan Socialism
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Alive? Or Not?
Twitter Bans Investigation Of Jack Dorsey / Joe Rogan Bitcoin Pump And Dump Scam
The Church Of Cowardice
Tax Payers Are Funding Planned Parenthood Infanticide
VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED: Leaked Post-Birth Abortion Footage
Watch A Mother Schedule Her Baby's Post-Birth Abortion
Comments