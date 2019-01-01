SNITCHES! Big Tech, Controlled Media, and Socialist Politicians Work Hand-In-Hand To Hide Information And Enslave America

219 views
BuzzFeed is now lobbying Twitter to censor memes that satirize the Democratic Party. Democrats are currently embroiled in a blackface scandal after both Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to wearing make-up to make them look African-American.
Related Videos
Full Show- Censorship, Military Police, And Gun Control: A Recipe For World Domination
Multiple Measles Outbreaks Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers, But They All Have This One Thing In Common
Gerald Celente Lays Out His Prediction For The 2020 Democratic Nominee
USA Stages Yet Another South American Coup For Oil
Parents Rage Against LGBTQ Propaganda In First-Grade History Books, School Board Approves Them Anyway
Leo Zagami: "Celibacy" And A Thousand Years Of Vatican Perversion
Full Show- Trump Hammers Socialists In SOTU, America Founded On Freedom
Donald Trump Destroys Dems Over Border Wall During SOTU
Donald Trump Calls On Congress To Ban Late Term Abortions
Comments