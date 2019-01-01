USA Stages Yet Another South American Coup For Oil
Copy Link Download
459 views
Gerald Celente describes what the U.S. is trying to do in Venezuela and what the outcome could be.

Comments


Related Videos
Full Show- Censorship, Military Police, And Gun Control: A Recipe For World Domination
Multiple Measles Outbreaks Blamed On Anti-Vaxxers, But They All Have This One Thing In Common
Gerald Celente Lays Out His Prediction For The 2020 Democratic Nominee
Parents Rage Against LGBTQ Propaganda In First-Grade History Books, School Board Approves Them Anyway
Leo Zagami: "Celibacy" And A Thousand Years Of Vatican Perversion
SNITCHES! Big Tech, Controlled Media, and Socialist Politicians Work Hand-In-Hand To Hide Information And Enslave America
Full Show- Trump Hammers Socialists In SOTU, America Founded On Freedom
Donald Trump Destroys Dems Over Border Wall During SOTU
Donald Trump Calls On Congress To Ban Late Term Abortions