Democrats Announce Plan To Impeach And Imprison Trump

9‚474 views
Alex Jones breaks down how Democrats have officially announced and filed their articles of impeachment for President Trump, and he presents video footage of Maxine Waters and Elizabeth Warren doubling down on calls to first impeach the sitting President and then imprison him before the 2020 election begins.
Related Videos
VIDEO: Howard Schultz Working With Dems To Steal Votes From Trump
SCANDAL: Joe Rogan Just Said Black People Are Apes & Black Neighborhoods Are The Planet Of The Apes
Infowars Life Protein Bars Are A Delicious Weapon Against Globalism
Roger Stone Files Against Mueller For Illegal Leaks
VIDEO: Sen. Bob Menendez Attacks Trump For Saying “Drunk Driving Illegals Are Criminals”
Full Show – Gavin McInnes & Ali Alexander Live In Studio / Soros Tries To Revive Tyrannical EU – 02/12/2019
NPC Land: Learn Why The Left Wants To Take The Fun Out Of Everything
Ali Alexander: America First Policies Gave U.S. Economy Edge
Leftists On Twitter Freak Out Over White Person On Cover Of Esquire
Gavin McInnes & Ali Alexander On The Left’s Persecution Of Patriots
Comments