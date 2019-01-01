Ali Alexander On Taking The Fight To The SPLC's Doorstep

1‚827 views
Ali Alexander joins Harrison Smith on The War Room to break down the state of free speech in America and the efforts to silence competing voices in order to gain control of the population.
