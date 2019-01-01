Roger Stone Files Against Mueller For Illegal Leaks
Alex Jones breaks down how Roger Stone has officially filed suit against Robert Mueller for the illegal coordination between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and CNN during his early morning raid.

