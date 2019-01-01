If $14 Billion Comes From El Chapo, Mexico WILL Pay for the Wall
U.S. prosecutors are seeking to seize billions of dollars in assets connected to convicted drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Tuesday that he believes the money should be used to build a border wall with Mexico.

