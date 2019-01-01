California Leftists Attack Alex Jones For Being A Man

3‚108 views
Alex Jones has been verbally attacked on multiple occasions while traveling the streets of Austin, Texas usually by ex-Californians. Alex discusses the spiritual battle between those that embrace good and those that reject it.
