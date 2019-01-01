Vatican Prepares For Birth Of The Anti-Christ

8‚742 views
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down where the anti-Christ will come from and how it will be embodied on planet Earth as officials in the Vatican prepare to use artificial intelligence to create a worldwide projection of their power and to spread the image of the anti-Christ beast.
Comments