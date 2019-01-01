CONFIRMED: BBC Producer Says Footage After Syria Gas Attack Was Staged

5‚223 views
Alex Jones reveals how a BBC Syria Producer, Riam Dalati, has said that the footage of people, mainly children, being treated by doctors after a chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma was staged, "for maximum effect," and in this case, emotional affect.
