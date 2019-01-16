Republican Senators Co-Sponsor Bill To Defund Planned Parenthood

336 views
Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and 30 of their Senate colleagues, reintroduced legislation to prevent any taxpayer dollars from going to the nation’s single-largest provider of abortions, Planned Parenthood.
https://www.lankford.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/D9C0B5BE62D80A531918A6FB93668578.2019-01-16-protect-funding-for-women-s-health-care-act.pdf
https://www.lankford.senate.gov/news/press-releases/senator-lankford-reintroduces-bill-to-defund-planned-parenthood-redirect-funds-to-womens-health-care
