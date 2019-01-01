Handmaid’s TAIL: Saudi App Still Tracking Women & Other Slaves

159 views
The Absher app provides services for “all members of the society … including women, the elderly, and people with special needs”, the interior ministry said. The free app is available on Android and Apple smartphones and allows users to renew passports, visas and eases a variety of other electronic services.
