Liberals And Conservatives Come Together To Fight Tech Censorship

297 views
Harrison Smith hosts a debate between Chad Bradford and Adrienna Dicioccio in an attempt to explain the reality of politically skewed censorship on social media in favor of liberal politics and appeasing fake outrage culture.
https://www.infowars.com/facebooks-massive-secret-rulebook-for-policing-speech-reveals-inconsistencies-gaps-and-biases/
https://www.infowars.com/why-are-liberals-allowed-to-bully-and-harass-teens-on-twitter/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-twitter-bans-alex-jones-but-allowed-thousands-of-radical-leftists-to-target-children-for-harassment/
https://www.infowars.com/its-been-over-24-hours-since-kathy-griffin-wanted-covington-catholic-school-boys-doxxed-twitter-hasnt-taken-down-her-tweets/
https://www.infowars.com/mindy-robinson-exposes-pedophiles-on-twitter-while-roger-stone-is-still-banned/
https://www.infowars.com/buzzfeed-lobbies-twitter-to-ban-memes-that-make-fun-of-blackface-democrats/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5cbb9338c608001f1104fd
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-suspended-by-twitter-over-learn-to-code-tweet/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-apple-says-alex-jones-doesnt-have-right-to-free-speech-and-justifies-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-ceo-appears-on-joe-rogan-show-gets-ratioed-over-censorship-policies/
https://www.infowars.com/facebooks-massive-secret-rulebook-for-policing-speech-reveals-inconsistencies-gaps-and-biases/
https://www.infowars.com/why-are-liberals-allowed-to-bully-and-harass-teens-on-twitter/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-twitter-bans-alex-jones-but-allowed-thousands-of-radical-leftists-to-target-children-for-harassment/
https://www.infowars.com/its-been-over-24-hours-since-kathy-griffin-wanted-covington-catholic-school-boys-doxxed-twitter-hasnt-taken-down-her-tweets/
https://www.infowars.com/mindy-robinson-exposes-pedophiles-on-twitter-while-roger-stone-is-still-banned/
https://www.infowars.com/buzzfeed-lobbies-twitter-to-ban-memes-that-make-fun-of-blackface-democrats/
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5c5cbb9338c608001f1104fd
https://www.infowars.com/breaking-infowars-reporter-suspended-by-twitter-over-learn-to-code-tweet/
https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-apple-says-alex-jones-doesnt-have-right-to-free-speech-and-justifies-censorship/
https://www.infowars.com/twitter-ceo-appears-on-joe-rogan-show-gets-ratioed-over-censorship-policies/
Related Videos
The Truth Comes Out, Jussie Smollett Accidentally Exposes MSM - War Room Full Show
Warren Endorses The Deep State Coup, The Battle Has Begun
#Verystablegenius Trump Dispels 25th Amendment Dash Years Ago
President Trump Declares America Will Never Be A Socialist Country In Epic Speech
Roger Stone Refutes Claim Of Crosshairs Photo
Stephen Miller Schools Chris Wallace On Drugs Crossing The Border
Hate Crime Against Gay Trump Supporter Goes Unreported By MSM
Fake Hate Crime Hoax Site Taken Down After Smollett Hoax
Hate Crime Hoaxes Outnumber Actual Hate Crimes
Comments