Dems Are “Scene of the Crime”: African Cardinal says “Abortion is THE Hate Crime of Our Era”
Copy Link Download
288 views
Real News with David Knight
Published on Feb 19, 2019
“Is there any good reason, other than political correctness, why abortion is not defined as & declared immoral & illegal, as THE hate crime of our era?” tweeted Cardinal Wilfrid Fox Napier.

Comments


Related Videos
FULL SHOW: Desconstructing the Lies of Bernie’s Socialists
“Don’t Worry It’s Just Measles”: TV in 50s, 60s, 70s
Pope: Christians shouldn't fear looking like communists
Bernie’s Soviet Honeymoon & Love Affair with Communism
When John Wayne Lampooned the Left
FULL SHOW: Canadian Yellow Vests, Warren’s Child Care Attack on Family
Captain Marvel & Alita: Superhero Flicks Become Gender Genre Pushing Transhumanism
Witchy Woman: Tom Brady on the Secret of His Success
Marc Morano: “GND is Unintentionally Honest Explanation of Neo-Socialism”